Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit briefing: 187 days until the end of the transition period
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Brexit briefing: 187 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 187 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit briefing: 188 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 188 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 189 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 189 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 190 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 190 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published