London tower block billows smoke as fire engulfs flat
60 firefighters were sent to Brandon Estate in Kennington after a first floor flat caught fire today (June 27).
London Fire Brigade said: "Twelve adults and six children were treated at the scene."
Fire and smoke engulf London tower block as residents watch onThis was the moment a first floor Kennington flat was engulfed in flames sending thick black smoke upwards to the upper floors as residents watched on today (June 27).
The Fire Brigade responded..
