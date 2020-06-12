Global  

London tower block billows smoke as fire engulfs flat
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:25s - Published
60 firefighters were sent to Brandon Estate in Kennington after a first floor flat caught fire today (June 27).

London Fire Brigade said: "Twelve adults and six children were treated at the scene."

