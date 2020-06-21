Global  

State cases explode by another record, 9,585; more than 29,000 in 4 days
Florida reported new 9,585 cases, breaking the record by 643 set one day earlier before -- as deaths rose by a smaller increase of 24 for a total of 3,390, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday.

