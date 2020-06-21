State cases explode by another record, 9,585; more than 29,000 in 4 days
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:14s - Published
State cases explode by another record, 9,585; more than 29,000 in 4 days
Florida reported new 9,585 cases, breaking the record by 643 set one day earlier before -- as deaths rose by a smaller increase of 24 for a total of 3,390, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday.
Florida once again broke its single-day record of new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning. This time, the state saw 9,585 new COVID-19 cases, according to new numbers from the Florida Department of..
Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Rajesh Tope on June 26 said that the state government is not hiding death cases and counts of testing. "We're strictly following ICMR guidelines..