Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zoom meetings, Uber Eats and home workouts: ‘Lockdown’ life in Dubai
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Zoom meetings, Uber Eats and home workouts: ‘Lockdown’ life in Dubai
Zoom meetings, Uber Eats and home workouts: ‘Lockdown’ life in Dubai
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

betweenmargins

Ashleigh Rose @BespokeLib @KatColeReads @nearpod I love that! Also I got lots of ideas from attending one of @msmarythomas' zoom… https://t.co/OKJbsXDPiW 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Beauty Short Cuts [Video]

Beauty Short Cuts

With everything going on at home back-to-back Zoom meetings and the kids' schedules who's got time to look their best? Well, it's time to celebrate life's shortcuts - starting with cheating your way to..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 01:18Published
YouTuber spends a week bingeing every Airbnb Online Experience [Video]

YouTuber spends a week bingeing every Airbnb Online Experience

In an attempt to liven up lockdown life, two friends James Ware and friend David cram every virtual Airbnb Online Experience into seven days. In this action-packed video, screen-recorded from their..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:16Published