Zoom meetings, Uber Eats and home workouts: ‘Lockdown’ life in Dubai

Ashleigh Rose @BespokeLib @KatColeReads @nearpod I love that! Also I got lots of ideas from attending one of @msmarythomas ' zoom… https://t.co/OKJbsXDPiW 1 week ago



Related videos from verified sources Beauty Short Cuts



With everything going on at home back-to-back Zoom meetings and the kids' schedules who's got time to look their best? Well, it's time to celebrate life's shortcuts - starting with cheating your way to.. Credit: LifeMinute.tv Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago YouTuber spends a week bingeing every Airbnb Online Experience



In an attempt to liven up lockdown life, two friends James Ware and friend David cram every virtual Airbnb Online Experience into seven days. In this action-packed video, screen-recorded from their.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:16 Published on May 26, 2020