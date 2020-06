CPS votes on back to school plan

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education approved a back-to-school plan Monday that includes both remote and in-person instruction for the 2020-21 academic year.

FAMILIES WILL GET A CHOICE ONHOW THEY WANT THEIR KIDS TOLEARN THIS FALL..

STUDENTS CANDO A BLENDED LEARNING OPTIONOR OPT TO BE ONLINECOMPLETELY.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER JASMINEMINOR IS LIVE TO EXPLAIN THECHALLENGES THIS COULD PRESENT.JULIE, THIS BLENDED LEARNINGAPPROACH MEANS STUDENTS WILLBE DIVIDED INTO TWO GROUPS ANDWILL GO BETWEEN A CLASSROOMSETTING AND ONLINE.SO THEY WILL ALTERNATE BETWEENDOING TWO TO THREE DAYS A WEEKIN THE CLASSROOM AND THEN THEREST OF THE WEEK AT HOME.

NOWIF PARENTS ARE CONCERNED ABOUTTHEIR CHILD'S HEALTH, STUDENTSCAN ENROLL FULL-TIME INCINCINNATI'S DIGITAL ACADEMY.BUT LAURA MITCHELL..SUPERINTENDENT OF CPS..

SAYSSHE KNOWS ONLINE LEARNINGCOMES WITH HER OWN SET OFCHALLENGES.

SHE SAYS EVERYSTUDENT FROM 2ND TO 12TH GRADEWILL RECEIVE A DEVICE..

ANDTHEY'RE WORKING ON MAKING SUREWIFI IS AVAILABLE TO ALLSTUDENTS, WHICH IS 1.9 MILLIONDOLLAR PRICE TAG ALONE.

RIGHTNOW -- THE FOCUS IS ONHAMMERING OUT THE DETAILS..AND BEING CONSISTENT ACROSSTHE BOARD."We're working to make surewe have consistent standardsand practices across all ofour schools from classroom toclassroom..

Really cometogether in this reallychallenging time to supportour kids and uplift theimportance of education withinCincinnati."For transportation, C-P-S ISlooking at potentialtemperature checks and masksfor students before they canboard buses this year.

Detailson that plan are still beingfinalized.REPORTING LIVE,JASMINE MINOR, WCPO 9 NEWS.