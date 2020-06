Protestors call for Detroit Police Chief Craig to resign Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:17s - Published 4 minutes ago Protestors call for Detroit Police Chief Craig to resign 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Detroit says ‘shoddy’ work led to arrest tied to technology DETROIT (AP) — A Black man who was wrongly arrested after the use of facial recognition technology...

Seattle Times - Published 4 days ago











Tweets about this Austin Awalt @RiverGal5 @ddavisonnc @FatFoxShade @MarkDice @DJEazyTwist Except it wasn't on its way to an emergency, as I stated… https://t.co/KDYOZJRQ7Q 8 hours ago 🌹Growing Increasingly Restless RT @jnavarrotraito1: Detroit police tried murdering protestors Tonight. This is his license plate or car number. 087x739 call during city c… 1 day ago jnavarrotraitorj Detroit police tried murdering protestors Tonight. This is his license plate or car number. 087x739 call during cit… https://t.co/PP6rhogg4u 1 day ago