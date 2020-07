Atalanta's CNN Center Is Being Sold

CNN's parent company has announced they will be selling the network's landmark building in Atlanta.

According to CNN Business, the CNN Center is going up for sale.

Pascal Desroches, CFO for WarnerMedia, said the company is shifting focus to another property it owns in Atlanta.

Desroches said; "Following the sale of the CNN Center, we plan to centralize most of our employees on the Techwood campus".

CNN Center building has been the main campus of the network since 1987.