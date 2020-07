Passenger numbers at McCarran Airport Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 5 days ago Passenger numbers at McCarran Airport More people are starting to come to Las Vegas. In April, about 152,000 passengers traveled through the airport. The number jumped to almost 400,000 in May. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MCCARRAN JUST RELEASED ITSMONTHLY PASSENGER COUNT.IN APRIL -- ABOUT 152-THOUSANDPASSENGERS TRAVELED THROUGH THEAIRPORT.THE NUMBER JUMPING TO ALMOSTFOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND IN MAY.BUT WE STILL HAVE A LONG WAY TOGO TO GET BACK TO WHERE WEWERE.IN MARCH MORE THAN TWO MILLIONPASSENGERS TRAVELED IN AND OUTOF MCCARRAN.TIME NOW IS X:XX -- A NEW





You Might Like

Tweets about this