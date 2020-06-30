Private insurers scaling back on paying for COVID-19 tests?

THIS IS FOX 4 NEWS AT TEN(THIRTY).

I’M JANECOVID-19 TESTINGON YOUR OWNDIME.THERE ARE NEW COMPLAINTS ABOUTAMERICA’S PRIVATE INSURANCECOMPANIES STEPPING BACK FROM ITSPROMISE TO PAY FOR YOUR COVID-19TESTING COSTS.WE’RE TALKING BILLS THAT COULDREACH SEVERAL HUNDRED DOLLARSFOR LARGER FAMILIES, WITH YOURNAME ON THEM.4 IN YOUR CORNER INVESTIGATORKATIE LAGRONE UNCOVERS WHYANDWHAT YOU CAN DO TO FIGHT BACK.(28-35)AT THIS URGENT CARE CENTER ONFLORIDA’S WEST COAST:43- the number of covid testshave just skyrocketed.IN FACT, COVID TESTING HAS NOWBECOME DR. DAVID DEAN’S TOPSERVICE.:28- are these today’s tests?:32- this is just two hours.WHILE INSURANCE PLANS HAVE - SOFAR- COVERED THE $100- $150COVID-19 SCREENINGA LOOPHOLECOULD LEAVE DOCTORS AND THEIRPATIENTS FOOTING THE BILL FORFUTURE SWABS.3:44- we’re hearing that certaininsurance companies may not endup paying for testing forcertain people3:48- katie- what does that meanfor you and your patientswell- it’s another headache forone thing:16- katie- now I’m being toldthe insurance company isn’tcovering it?

When did thathappen?:22- um it’s a great question.PROFESSOR SABRINA CORLETTE OFGEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY IS ANEXPERT ON PRIVATE HEALTHINSURANCE REGULATION.6:18- what has happened overtime is i think they’ve realizedthat this can get very expensivevery quickly.

They’re paying fortesting for everybody and insome cases weekly or monthly.these costs can really add up.WHILE ’THE FAMILIES FIRSTCORONAVIRUS RESPONSE ACT’-PASSED BY CONGRESS IN MARCH-REQUIRES INSURANCE PLANS PAY FORTESTING COVERAGE IS ONLYREQUIRED WHEN TESTING IS DEEMED"MEDICALLY NECESSARY":49- so what they’ve said is ifyou’re sick and you go to adoctor and the doctor says yeslet’s get you tested then we’llcover that.

But if its for youto go back to the workplace orif its for a broad publicsurveillance exercise then theinsurers have been saying weshouldn’t have to cover that1:12 that’s not our jobIN RECENT GUIDANCE ISSUED BY THECENTERS FOR MEDICARE ANDMEDICAID FULL COVERAGE ISREQUIRED WHEN A DOCTORDETERMINES COVID TESTING TO BE"MEDICALLY APPROPRIATE"A SPOKESPERSON FROM THEINDUSTRY’S TOP TRADE ASSOCIATIONSENT US THIS RESPONSE-"Defeating COVID-19 will requirerobust public-privatepartnerships, as well ascoordinated and comprehensivepublic and occupational healthstrategies to meet our nation’shealth goals."ADDING"Health insurance providersstand ready to work with publichealth officials, employers,health care providers,policymakers, and others todevelop and execute robuststrategies to protect Americans,to identify cases, and reducethe spread of the virus."CORLETTE SAYS ITS A POTENTIALPROBLEM THAT ITS A POTENTIALCORLETTE SAYS spread of thevirus."cases, and reduce the spread ofthe virus."CORLETTE SAYS ITS A POTENTIALPROBLEM THAT MAY REQUIRECONGRESS GET INVOLVEDBACK AT THIS URGENT CARE CENTE━DR. DEAN AND HIS STAFF ARE JUSTTRYING TO KEEP UP WITH THEDEMAND1:25- at the beginning weprobably had about 5 positivetests per week- now we every daywe have 20- 40 positive tests.KNOWING HE’S DOING HIS PARTDURING THE PANDEMICAND HE HOPESPRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIESCONTINUE DO ITS PART.11:22- we take care of yourpatients.

We work together butlet’s be fair.

This is not justabout testing people at highestrisklet’s be fair to them andpay for it.THIS ONLY IMPACTS PATIENTS WITHPRIVATE INSURANCE WHO ARE NOTGOING THROUGH THEIR COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT FOR TESTING.IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONSCONTACTYOUR INSURANCE PROVIDERDIRECTL━ AND IF NECESSARY, ASKYOUR DOCTOR TO DOCUMENT YOURCOVID TEST WAS MEDICALLYAPPROPRIATE.KATIE LAGRONE F4IYCTHIS STORY AND ALL OF OUR PASTREPORTS ON THE FINANCIAL,EMPLOYMENT AND MENTAL HEALTHCHALLENGES ASSOCIATED WITH THEPANDEMIC CAN BE FOUND ON