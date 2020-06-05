Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 Ways COVID-19 Will Change Car Shopping
Video Credit: GOBankingRates - Duration: 01:08s - Published
5 Ways COVID-19 Will Change Car Shopping

5 Ways COVID-19 Will Change Car Shopping

The auto industry has and continues to change at the mercy of the coronavirus.

Learn how modes of operation will shift as the pandemic progresses.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money! [Video]

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money!

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting many of us at a financial disadvantage, there are many ways you can save money, though some are more on the extreme side. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:46Published
5 Alarming Ways That Being Frugal Can Hurt You [Video]

5 Alarming Ways That Being Frugal Can Hurt You

Saving money is important, but so is how you do it. Here are a few bargain-hunting techniques that may actually hurt your wallet.

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 01:04Published