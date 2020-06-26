Blend Extra: Closing Out Dairy Month on the Farm

Global  
 

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 04:01s - Published
National Dairy Month is not over yet!

This week we went out to West Bend to talk to Rick Roden, Co-Owner of Roden Echo Valley, LLC.

Rick is a third-generation farmer and is responsible for the ProCross Cattle on the farm.

We spoke to him about what family owned farming means, how his farm impacts his community, and ways the public can help out right now.

To help farmers like Rick, buy local Wisconsin dairy products.

Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese and Dairy badges when shopping.

For more information, visit WisconsinDairy.org.

