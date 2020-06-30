New program aims to help people with college credits finish what they've started Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:41s - Published 10 minutes ago New program aims to help people with college credits finish what they've started The program hopes to help thousands of people across the Tampa Bay area get back into a college, university, technical school or online class. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this 🩺⬛️Prof Rhonda Wilson RN RT @HMRIAustralia: HMRI researcher and The University of Newcastle PhD student Isobel Stoodley aims to help people become stronger for long… 22 hours ago BRIGADE @NextFlexUS® came to us to help them develop messaging and powerful collateral for FlexFactor® — their immersive hi… https://t.co/z1Hlhd6vQk 1 day ago Suhail Arfath In order to better support our customers and their affected workforce, we recently launched a new program to help i… https://t.co/9mH6ZaFkCZ 2 days ago HMRI HMRI researcher and The University of Newcastle PhD student Isobel Stoodley aims to help people become stronger for… https://t.co/jkRyfJNFRw 2 days ago EVQLV RT @GBT_news: Too many people with #sicklecell lack access to high-quality healthcare. GBT's ACCEL Grant program aims to change that by fun… 5 days ago GBT (Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.) Too many people with #sicklecell lack access to high-quality healthcare. GBT's ACCEL Grant program aims to change t… https://t.co/Hi5hBAOmnW 5 days ago TEDxTrinityBellwoods RT @uoftmedicine: #UofTMed Prof Susan Jaglal created a virtual support and mindfulness program to help people with spinal cord injuries cop… 1 week ago UofT Medicine #UofTMed Prof Susan Jaglal created a virtual support and mindfulness program to help people with spinal cord injuri… https://t.co/U9vWefBxVT 1 week ago