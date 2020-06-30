Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New program aims to help people with college credits finish what they've started
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:41s - Published
New program aims to help people with college credits finish what they've started

New program aims to help people with college credits finish what they've started

The program hopes to help thousands of people across the Tampa Bay area get back into a college, university, technical school or online class.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

RhondaWilsonMHN

🩺⬛️Prof Rhonda Wilson RN RT @HMRIAustralia: HMRI researcher and The University of Newcastle PhD student Isobel Stoodley aims to help people become stronger for long… 22 hours ago

weareBRIGADE

BRIGADE @NextFlexUS® came to us to help them develop messaging and powerful collateral for FlexFactor® — their immersive hi… https://t.co/z1Hlhd6vQk 1 day ago

SuhailArfath

Suhail Arfath In order to better support our customers and their affected workforce, we recently launched a new program to help i… https://t.co/9mH6ZaFkCZ 2 days ago

HMRIAustralia

HMRI HMRI researcher and The University of Newcastle PhD student Isobel Stoodley aims to help people become stronger for… https://t.co/jkRyfJNFRw 2 days ago

EVQLV_AI

EVQLV RT @GBT_news: Too many people with #sicklecell lack access to high-quality healthcare. GBT's ACCEL Grant program aims to change that by fun… 5 days ago

GBT_news

GBT (Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.) Too many people with #sicklecell lack access to high-quality healthcare. GBT's ACCEL Grant program aims to change t… https://t.co/Hi5hBAOmnW 5 days ago

TEDxTBellwoods

TEDxTrinityBellwoods RT @uoftmedicine: #UofTMed Prof Susan Jaglal created a virtual support and mindfulness program to help people with spinal cord injuries cop… 1 week ago

uoftmedicine

UofT Medicine #UofTMed Prof Susan Jaglal created a virtual support and mindfulness program to help people with spinal cord injuri… https://t.co/U9vWefBxVT 1 week ago