New program aims to help people with college credits finish what they've started
The program hopes to help thousands of people across the Tampa Bay area get back into a college, university, technical school or online class.
🩺⬛️Prof Rhonda Wilson RN RT @HMRIAustralia: HMRI researcher and The University of Newcastle PhD student Isobel Stoodley aims to help people become stronger for long… 22 hours ago
BRIGADE @NextFlexUS® came to us to help them develop messaging and powerful collateral for FlexFactor® — their immersive hi… https://t.co/z1Hlhd6vQk 1 day ago
Suhail Arfath In order to better support our customers and their affected workforce, we recently launched a new program to help i… https://t.co/9mH6ZaFkCZ 2 days ago
HMRI HMRI researcher and The University of Newcastle PhD student Isobel Stoodley aims to help people become stronger for… https://t.co/jkRyfJNFRw 2 days ago
EVQLV RT @GBT_news: Too many people with #sicklecell lack access to high-quality healthcare. GBT's ACCEL Grant program aims to change that by fun… 5 days ago
GBT (Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.) Too many people with #sicklecell lack access to high-quality healthcare. GBT's ACCEL Grant program aims to change t… https://t.co/Hi5hBAOmnW 5 days ago
TEDxTrinityBellwoods RT @uoftmedicine: #UofTMed Prof Susan Jaglal created a virtual support and mindfulness program to help people with spinal cord injuries cop… 1 week ago
UofT Medicine #UofTMed Prof Susan Jaglal created a virtual support and mindfulness program to help people with spinal cord injuri… https://t.co/U9vWefBxVT 1 week ago