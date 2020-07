Omaha kids receive bikes donated by local organizations Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:47s - Published 1 day ago Omaha kids receive bikes donated by local organizations 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEW BICYCLES ANDHELMETS.THE 'OMAHAPROFESSIONALFIREFIGHTERS HELMETCLUB' AND 'BLACK VOTESMATTER' PASSED OUTABOUT 50 REFURBISHEDBIKES THIS MORNING TOKIDS THAT WOULDN'TOTHERWISE GET TO RIDEAROUND WITH THEIRFRIENDS.IT'S A JOYFUL TIMEBECAUSE THE KIDSARE GRATEFUL ANDIT COULDNT BE ABETTER TIME IN THEWORLD FOR US TOBE GIVING ANDGIVING JO TO OURKIDS WHO HAVEENDURED SO MUCHTHE STRESS OF LIVEAND VIRUS AND ALLTHE OTHER THINGSGOING ON ANDW'RE PROVIDING ALITLE PIECE OF JOYAND WE'RE HAPPYABOUT IT.THE BIKES AND HELMETSWERE ALL DONATED BYNORTH OMAHACHURCHES, THE BLACKVOTES MATTERORGANIZATION AND THEOMAHA FIREDEPARTMENT.AFTER GETTING SHUT







