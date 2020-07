Delaware Gov. John Carney Orders Beach Bars To Close Ahead Of 4th Of July Holiday Weekend Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:08s - Published 1 day ago Alexandria Hoff reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THESE INCLUDE GOING TO MUSEUMS,LIBRARIES, INDOOR SHOPPING ANDCASINOS.DELAWARE IS ALSO TAKINGACTION AFTER A MAJOR SPIKE INCASES OF THE VIRUS.GOVERNOR JOHN CARNEY ORDERED THEBEACH BARS TO CROW FRIDAYMORNING.ALEXANDRIA HOFF BREAKS DOWN WHATLED TO THIS DECISION AND HOWOWNERS FEEL ABOUT IT.THE JOYS OF SUMMER WEREEMBRACED A LITTLE TOO FULLYACCORDING TO DELAWARE GOVERNORJOHN CARNEY.TOO MANY PEOPLE HAVESACRIFICED TOO MUCH FOR US TOSEE ANOTHER REALLY DRAMATICUPTICK.GOVERNOR CARNEY HAS PUT OFFTHE STATE'S MOVE TO PHASE THREEOF REOPENING INDEFINITELY ANDAHEAD OF THE FOURTH OF JULYHOLIDAY ORDERED ALL BEACH BARSIN EASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY TOCLOSE ONCE AGAIN CITINGCOMPLACENCY OVER SOCIALDISTANCING AND MASK WEARING,PLUS A SPIKE IN YOUNGER PEOPLETESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.FROM 18 TOP ABOUT 30 IS WHEREMOST OF THESE NEW POSITIVE CASESARE OCCURRING.AND THEY'RE OCCURRING MOSTLY ATZIP CODES IN THE BEACH AREA.WE ALSO, SINCE THAT TIME,HAVE LEARNED OF SEVERAL LIFEGUARDS AS WELL AS A NUMBER OFRESTAURANT AND BAR EMPLOYEES WHOHAVE BECOME POSITIVE.THIS WEEK COVID-19 TESTS WEREADMINISTERED BY THE DELAWARENATIONAL GUARD AT THE POPULARDEWEY BEACH RESTAURANT AND BAR,THE STAR BOARD.DEWEY BEACH'S MAYOR DALE COOKTOLD EYEWITNESS NEWS ON THEGOVERNOR'S ORDER PATRONS CANSTILL ENJOY SIT-DOWN MEALSINSIDE OF RESTAURANTS BUT THEBAR AREAS WILL NOT BEACCESSIBLE.WE'D RATHER SAVE LIVES THANBRING IN A DOLLAR.AJ BETTER ARROW IS THEGENERAL MANAGER OF THE BIG CHILLSURF CANTINA IN REHOBOTH BEACH.HE SAYS THE WHOLE SEASON HASBEEN HARD ON BEACH BUSINESSESBUT THEY UNDERSTAND AND WILLSIMPLY WAIT IT OUT AGAIN.WHEN WE'RE ALLOWED TO OPENBACK UP, WE'RE READY TO OPEN ANDMAKE SOME MONEY.IN PHILADELPHIA, DR. THOMASFARLEY, THE HEALTH COMMISSIONER,SAYS HE IS CONCERNED ABOUTSOCIALIZING IN BEACH COMMUNITIESIN DELAWARE AND NEW JERSEYALIKE.TODAY HE RECOMMENDED THATPHILADELPHIA RESIDENTS NOT GODOWN THE SHORE THIS HOLIDAYWEEKEND.