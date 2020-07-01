Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Firework sales here on the Coast
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Firework sales here on the Coast

Firework sales here on the Coast

If you are looking for things to light up the sky for the Fourth of July, it is not too late to purchase some fireworks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Save the u.s. gdp- about 5% a year.- which last year was about 21.4- trillion dollars, so you're - talking - about more than a trillion- dollars in money saved just fro- wearing masks.- in miami beach sam brock nbc- news.

- - if you are looking for things t- light up the sky for- the 4th of july, its not too- late to purchase some fireworks- as the holiday weekend soars up- the calendar, sales are finally- starting to sky rocket.

- over at wilson's fireworks, som- of the favorite items this year- includes "cakes" and "mortars.

Since social distancing will be- a key focus this weekend, - there's a chance more people ma- decide to put on their own- fireworks show.

- this is where ceo barbara wilso- comes in to give you tips - to make sure you are getting th- best bang for your buck.- - "we love to educate so we have- little- pamphlets for the kids, colorin- books..

Also, if you come in- early and its not a - crowd, we will teach you- everything you would want to- know about fireworks... and - everything we have that's over- $10, we have on video so before- - - - you actually purchase, you know- what you are getting."- wilson's fireworks open up at 1- am everyday.- and after 9:30 pm, they stay- open an extra 30 minutes after-





Tweets about this