Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Talks About Inappropriate Police Pictures Now Under Investigation
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:00s
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Talks About Inappropriate Police Pictures Now Under Investigation

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Talks About Inappropriate Police Pictures Now Under Investigation

Photos apparently showing three Aurora police officers re-enacting the death of Elijah McClain are a focus of Mayor Mike Coffman.

Tweets about this

MaryHelenSchmid

Mary Helen Schmidt RT @UrsusCalifas: Don't just tweet about #ElijahMclain! CO Governor Jared Polis (303) 866 2471 Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman (303) 739 7015 Att… 5 hours ago

snappyboiii

snappy boi RT @thirdeyeash: #JusticeForElijahMcClain Mayor of Aurora Colorado Mike Coffman. (303)739-7015. Aurora police Department (303)739-1800 T… 7 hours ago

TxYellaBone

$tormY_TX🌩♎🌊🌊🌊 RT @uncnnyvllygrl: @SinghAvneeti email Aurora mayor Mike Coffman and demand the officers be fired and charged feel free to copy my email mc… 10 hours ago

JohnBenedetti12

John Benedetti The mayor of Aurora Colorado is a racist pig and former gop representative who adores traitor trump! mike coffman i… https://t.co/msrYY959b2 12 hours ago

donco6

Don Lonelywind @maryruthless @dad_darius The mayor of Aurora is former Rep. Mike Coffman (R). Total rightwing birther ahole. 12 hours ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and City Council members heard from dozens of residents Tuesday night – the majority of t… https://t.co/kTptzSjZm2 13 hours ago

barbjohnson51

barbara johnson Ask Republican Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman @auroramayormike why he had to send in his storm troopers to this peaceful… https://t.co/UQElHOOJP4 13 hours ago

WicketStratton

C Stratton @AuroraPD Please tell Mayor Mike Coffman (R) to take his giant gavel- which he bragged about purchasing for the sol… https://t.co/gb2PMA0Jva 15 hours ago


