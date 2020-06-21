Justin Morrow on MLS Black Players Coalition: We can take something negative and turn it into a positive
Toronto FC Defender Justin Morrow chats with Maurice Edu about the goals of the newly formed MLS Black Players Coalition.
'Black representation is not what we want it to be'The executive director of Black Players for Change, Justin Morrow, says he is troubled by the lack of black representation in the game in America.
Black Players In MLS Form Coalition To Address Racial InequalitiesMinnesota United defender Ike Opara is one of the coalition's board members, Norman Seawright III reports (3:25). WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 20, 2020