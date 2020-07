Ridgecrest Earthquake: One Year Later

23ABC takes a look back at the 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes that rocked the Ridgecrest area last year.

GOOD EVENING -- I'M JESSICA HARRINGTON -- AND WELCOME INTO THIS SPECIAL EDITION OF 23ABC NEWS AT 6 THIS WEEKEND -- WILL MARK ONE YEAR SINCE THE CITY OF RIDGECREST WAS RATTLED BY A PAIR OF POWERFUL EARTHQUAKES. A MAGNITUDE 6-POINT-4 ON 4TH OF JULY AND A 7-POINT-1 THE FOLLOWING DAY. MANY PEOPLE AROUND THE COUNTY STILL TALKING ABOUT WHERE THEY WERE THAT HOLIDAY WEEKEND. SO WE BEGIN TONIGHT -- WITH 23ABC'S MIKE HART -- TAKING US BACK TO ONE OF THE BIGGEST NATURAL DISASTERS TO HIT KERN COUNTY SINCE THE 20-16 ERSKINE WILDFIRE... EARTHQUAKE SHAKING UNEXPECTED FIREWORKS ON THE 4TH OF JULY! A MAGNITUDE 6-POINT-4 EARTHQUAKE..

OR WHAT WAS LATERREFERRED TO AS A "FORESHOCK"..SHOOK UP THE HIGH DESERT..CENTERED ABOUT 11 MILES OUTSIDERIDGECREST AT 10-30 IN THEMORNING."ALL UNITS CITY WIDE EARTHQUAKEMODE"..IT KNOCKED EVERYTHING OFF THEWALLS...LOCAL STORES BEGAN POSTINGPICTURES AND VIDEO ON SOCIALMEDIA OF THE DAMAGE..AND FOR SOME RESIDENTS..

ITWASN'T THE FIRST TIME THINGSWERE SHAKEN UP!BIGGEST ONE IN FIVE I'VE BEENIN..

WENT ONFOREVER LOT OF MOVEMENT..JACK MINTON'S GARAGE CAUGHTFIRE..

THE VIDEO GOING VIRAL..DESTROYING TWO CLASSIC CARS.HE TOLD 23ABC HE CAME HOME 15MINUTES AFTER THE QUAKE..

ANDEVERYTHING SEEMED OK..NOTHING WRONG, 10 MINS LATER,SPOTTEDFIRE IN GARAGE..ONE OF SEVERAL FIRES AROUNDRIDGECREST AND SURROUNDINGCOMMUNITIES..WITH MAG, INJURIES AND DAMAGE,VARIOUS STRUCTURES.25 PATIENTS NEED TRANSFERRED TOOTHER FACILITES, HELICOPTER ANDAMBULANCE.TAKING PEOPLE OUT OF HOSPITAL TOASSESS, FIVE FIRES, NAVAL BASE,VERY IMPORTANT ASESSING DAMAGETHERE ASWELL.AND IT DIDN'T STOP THERE..DOING GRID SEARCH..

WHOA THAT'SQUAKE..THE QUAKE AND ESUING AFTERSHOCKSCOULD BE FELTALL ACROSS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA..EVEN BRINGING RIDESAT DISNEYLAND TO A HALT.AS WE KNOW NOW..

IT WAS JUST THEBEGINNING.ALTHOUGH..

SEISMIC EXPERT DR.LUCY JONES TOLD US ON JULY4TH THAT A BIGGER ONE ASCOMING..1-IN-20 THIS LOCATION, EVENBIGGER NEXTFEW DAYS, NOT SEEN BIGGER,CERTAIN AREA SHAKING A LOTTODAY..

SOME EXCEEDMAG 5 BECOMING DAMAGING...AND SHE WAS RIGHT..THE 7-POINT-1 EARTHQUAKE..

THESTRONGEST OF THAT SERIES..STRUCK THE NEXT DAY..NOW IS THE TIME..

WATER..

LISTENRADIO..

BATTERY..

WATER.. LISTEN RADIO.. BATTERY.. TRADITIONAL T-V... BECAUSE RESIDENTS IN THE HIGH DESERT WERE GOING TO BE FEELING IT FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR.

CONNECTINGYOU...FOLLOWING THE TWO BACK TO BACKEARTHQUAKES --AFTERSHOCKS CONTINUED TO HIT THERIDGECREST AREA...ACCORDING TO THE U.S. GEOLOGICALSURVEY --BETWEEN JULY 4-TH AND JULY 23RDOF LAST YEAR -- THERE WEREMORE THAN 80-THOUSANDAFTERSHOCKS.AN ESTIMATED 40 MOBILE HOMES ANDTRAILERS WERE DEEMEDUNINHABITABLE.THE ROOF OF THE RIDGECRESTCINEMA PARTIALLY COLLAPSED ANDNUMEROUS BUSINESSES LOST GOODSAS THE ITEMS ONSHELVES FELL TO THE FLOOR.OF THOSE AFTERSHOCKS -- THEU-S-G-S SAYS 59-HUNDRED OFTHEM WERE BETWEEN 2.0 AND 2.9MAGNITUDE... 1-THOUSAND OFTHEM WERE BETWEEN 3.0 TO 3.9MAGNITUDE..

105 OF THEMWERE 4.0 TO 4.9LAST YEAR'S QUAKE ALWAYS PRESENTON THE MINDS OF PEOPLEOF KERN COUNTY...SO WHEN THE 5-POINT-8 MAGNITUDEEARTHQUAKESTRUCK LAST WEEK -- IMMEDIATELYTHE PARALLELS BEINGDRAWN -- ESEPCIALLY -- SINCETHIS NEW QUAKE HIT ONLYABOUT 70 MILES NORTH OFRIDGECREST.THE EPICENTER WAS IN THE LONEPINE AREA.THE U-S GEOLOGICAL SURVEYREPORTED THATTHE QUAKE HIT AT 10-40 IN THEMORNING ON JUNE 24TH -- AND JUSTAFEW MINUTES AFTER THAT A 3-POINT-6 AND 3-POINT-1 HIT IN THESAME AREA.SEVERAL AFTERSHOCKS HAVE HITTHAT AREA SINCE THEINITAIL QUAKE.AND TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEOFROM THE LONE PINE MARKETTAKEN DURING THE QUAKE... ITLOOKED VERY SIMILAR TOSCENES SEEN WHEN THE RIDGECRESTQUAKESHAPPENED...BOTTLES CRASHING.

GROCERIES OFFTHE SHELVES.WORKERS THOUGHT AT FIRST THERUMBLINGS WAS FROM ASONIC JET OUT OF THE CHINA LAKENAVAL WEAPONS STATION.FOR A MOMENT-- RAMON SANCHEZ --A WORKER AT THE STORE -- SAYSHE FELT PARALYZED..."YOU THINK YOU KNOW WHAT TO DOWHENSTUFF LIKE THIS HAPPENS BUT WEJUST KIND OF FROZE IN PLACE ANDKIND OFLOOKED AROUND, WONDERING WHETHERWE SHOULD STOP THINGS FROMFALLINGBUT THEN WE JUST DECIDED TO STAYOUT OF HARMS WAY.

"AND THE RECENT QUAKE ALSO CAUSEDA ROCKSLIDE NEARMOUNT WHITNEY...THE INYO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICERECENTLY PROVIDING ANUPDATE ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGEFOR THE ROCKSLIDE AT THEWHITNEY PORTAL CAMPGROUNDS.THE POST SAYING THE WHITNEY AREAHAS BEEN EVALUATED BYGEOLOGISTS, AND THE SOUTHERNAREA OF WHITNEY PORTAL WILLREMAIN CLOSED, BUT MOST TRAILSWILL RE-OPEN.THE EMERGENCY EVACUATION ORDERSHAVE BEEN LIFTED ASWELL.MEANWHILE -- OUR 23ABC CREW WASIN RIDGECREST THE DAY OF THATRECENT QUAKE -- AND THIS IS WHATA RESIDENT THERE SAID ABOUT THATLATEST TREMOR...I CAME IN THE HOUSE AND SATDOWN.

AND AT THAT TIME I FELT ANOISE COMINGTHROUGH AND IT SOUNDED LIKE AFREIGHT TRAIN.

SURE ENOUGHT ITGOTPRETTY SIGNIFICANT.I FELT A VERY LONG ROLL.

ITWASNT A SHAKER IT WAS A STRONGROLL.

WE ALSO SPOKE TO RIDGECREST POLICE CHIEF JED MCLAUGHLIN THAT DAY -- WHO SAID HE SENT A TEAM OF OFFICERS TO SERACH FOR DAMAGE. THE TEAM -- LUCKILY -- FINDING NO SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE. AND WE'RE CONTINUING TO TRACK ANY AFTERSHOCKS FOLLOWING THAT 5.8 MAGNITUDE EARTH QUAKE IN LONE PINE IN INYO COUNTY -- JUST NORTH OF RIDGECREST. HERE'S A LOOK AT OUR EARTHQUAKE TRACKER. SINCE THAT RECENT QUAKE -- THERE'S BEEN DOZENS OF AFTERSHOCKS. ALL OF THOSE REGISTERING AT A MAGNITUDE 2-POINT-5 OR HIGHER. FOR THE LATEST ON EARTHQUAKES IN KERN COUNTY -- BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD OUR 23ABC MOBILE AND TABLET APP. MEANWHILE -- 23ABC'S AUSTIN WESTFALL CAUGHT UP WITH SEISMOLOGIST DR. LUCY JONES AND LOCAL RIDGECREST RESIDENTS.. ONE YEAR LATER..

TOTALK ABOUT HOW AFTERSHOCKSHAVE -- AND WILL CONTINUE TOSHAPE -- THE AREA IN THE FUTURE."THE BIG STORIES OF JULY 4TH AND5THLAST YEAR WERE, OF COURSE, THEBIG SHAKES.

BUT EVER SINCE,RESIDENTS INRIDGECREST AND THE SURROUNDINGAREAS HAVE BEEN FEELING A NEARLYCONSTANTSERIES OF SMALLER AFTERSHOCKS.

IWANTED TO GET A BETTERUNDERSTANDING OF WHATAFTERSHOCKS ARE, SO WE SPOKEWITH RENOWNEDEARTHQUAKE EXPERT DR. LUCYJONES.""EVERY EARTHQUAKE MAKES ANOTHEREARTHQUAKE MORE LIKELY."AND THE BIGGER THEEARTHQUAKE...THE MOREAFTERSHOCKS IT WILL PRODUCE,SAYS DR. LUCY JONES.

JONESSAYS QUAKES AS BIG AS THE ONELAST SUMMER ARE RARE, IN FACTCALIFORNIA ONLY SEES A 7.0MAGNITUDE EVENT ABOUTONCE A DECADE.

SHE SAYS IT'SCONSIDERED NORMAL THAT THEAREA IS STILL SEEING UPWARDS OFHUNDREDS OF AFTERSHOCKS AWEEK.

BUT THOSE AFTERSHOCKS TAKEA TOLL."IT WASN'T UNTIL WE MOVED THAT IWAS ABLE TO RE-STABILIZEMENTALLY."VINCENT TULINO'S RIDGECREST HOMEWAS RATTLED BY THETWO BIG QUAKES.

HE RECENTLYMOVED OUT OF STATE FOR WORK,BUT HE SAYS ONE OF THE BESTPARTS OF MOVING WAS GETTINGAWAY FROM THE AFTERSHOCKS.

EVENTHOUGH FOR HIM THESHAKING IS GONE, HE SAYS LASTSUMMER STILL LEFT A MARK."A TRUCK ROLLS BY AND CAUSES AWINDOW PANE TO RATTLE A LITTLEBIT,AND MY WIFE AND I LITERALLYFREEZE AND LOOK AT EACHOTHER,AND IT'SLIKE NO NO NO WE'RE NOT THEREANYMORE."AND SINCE SO MANY OTHERS THATARE STILL IN TOWN FEEL THESAME.WHEN WILL THE AFTERSHOCKSEND?

JONES SAYSSEISMOLOGISTS WILL FIGURE THATOUT BY EXAMINING THE NUMBER OFEARTHQUAKES THAT NORMALLYHAPPENED IN RIDGECRESTBEFORE THE JULY 4TH EVENT, ANDCOMPARING IT TO THE NUMBER OFQUAKES HAPPENING AFTER.

SHE USESTHE EXAMPLE OFHOW MANY EARTHQUAKES HAPPENED INA WEEK LAST JUNE,COMPARED TO NOW."YOU HAD SEVEN EARTHQUAKES IN AWEEK A YEAR AGO, AND YOU HAD 250IN A WEEK THIS YEAR IN JUNE."UNTIL THE AREA'S SEISMICACTIVITY RETURNS TO IT'S NORMALRATE.

ALLSMALLER QUAKES IN THE AREA WILLBE CONSIDERED AFTERSHOCKS.

SHESAYS THE FREQUENCY OFAFTERSHOCKS HAS BEEN, ANDWILL CONTINUE TO DECREASEGRADUALLY AS TIME PASSES.

BUTFOR IT TO TRULY GET BACK TO IT'SNORMAL RATE WILL BE A MATTEROF QUITE A FEW YEARS, AS WAS THECASE WITH THE 7.5MAGNITUDE TEHACHAPI QUAKE THATHAPPENED IN 1952."IT DID NOT GET BACK TO THATBACKGROUNDRATE BEFORE THE 90S."JONES ANTICIPATES, HOWEVER, THATTHE RIDGECRESTAREA WILL RETURN TO NORMALQUICKER THAN TEHACHAPIBECAUSE THE RIDGECREST EVENT WASA SMALLERMAGNITUDE.

WHEN ASKED ABOUT THELIKELIHOOD THATANOTHER LARGE-SCALE QUAKEHAPPENS IN THE AREA, JONES SAIDIT'S MORE LIKELY THAT THERE WILLONLY CONTINUE TO BE MAGNITUDE1, 2, 3, SOME FOUR, AND RARELY AFIVE...THESEISMOLOGIST ALSO UNDERLININGTHE IMPORTANCE OFALWAYS BEING READY FOR SOMETHINGBIGGER."MOST LIKELY IT DOESN'T HAPPEN,BUTYOU CAN'T SAY IT WON'T HAPPEN.""DR. JONES SAYS ANY QUAKE THATIS WITHIN30 MILES OF THE RIDGECRESTQUAKE'S FAULT LINE IS CONSIDEREDANAFTERSHOCK.

LAST WEEK'S 5.8 LONEPINE QUAKE WAS JUST OUTSIDE OFTHATZONE.

AUSTIN WESTFALL 23ABC CONNECTING YOU." AND AS AUSTIN MENTIONED -- THE RECENT EARTHQUAKE IN LONE PINE WAS NOT ALONG THE SAME FAULT LINE AS THE QUAKES THAT STRUCK RIDGECREST LAST YEAR. DOCTOR JONES EXPLAINING DURING A RECENT INTERVIEW WE DID WITH HER NOT LONG AFTER THE LONE PINE QUAKE... "THIS IS A DIFFERENT FAULT THAT THE RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE AND IT IS FAR ENOUGH AWAY IT DOESN'T FALL WITHIN THE DEFINITION OF AFTERSHOCKS. WE LOOK AT IT AS ITS OWN EARTHQUAKE." ACCORDING TO NASA AND THE U-S GEOLOGICAL SURVEY -- THE RIDGECREST QUAKE LAST YEAR HAPPENED ALONG WHAT IS KNOWN AS THE GARLOCK FAULT, A MAJOR EAST-WEST FAULT RUNNING MORE THAN 185 MILES FROM THE SAN ANDREAS FAULT TO DEATH VALLEY. AND -- THE STRAIN PLACED ON THE GARLOCK FAULT BY JULY'S EARTHQUAKE ACTIVITY TRIGGERED IT TO START SLOWLY MOVING, A PROCESS CALL FAULT-CREEP. THE FAULT HAS SLIPPED ZERO-POINT-8 INCHES AT THE SURFACE SINCE LAST YEAR. WE TURN NOW TO ANOTHER COMMUNITY HIT HARD BY THE EARTHQUAKES LAST YEAR -- THE COMMUNITY AT THE NAVAL AIR BASE AT CHINA LAKE -- JUST THREE MILES OUTSIDE RIDGECREST... ACCORDING TO ESTIMATES BY BASE OFFICIALS -- THE QUAKES SEVERELY RATTLED THE NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION IN CHINA LAKE, A SPRAWLING DESERT FACILITY WHERE SOME OF THE MILITARY'S MOST ADVANCED WEAPONS ARE TESTED. OVER 3-BILLION DOLLARS WILL GO INTO FIXING THE NAVAL BASE AFTER HUNDREDS OF THEIR FACILITIES WERE DAMAGED BY THE RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKES. 23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO WAS THERE A YEAR AGO TO COVER THE DAMAGE AND NOW HAS AN UPDATE ON WHERE THE BASE STANDS TODAY... IT'S BEEN A YEAR SINCE THE CHINA LAKE NAVAL BASE WAS SHAKEN BY THE RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKES LAST SUMMER. THE BASE MAKES UP 85-PERCENT OF THE NAVY'S LAND FOR RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT, AND ACQUISITION AND IT ALSO SITS ON THE TWO FAULT LINES THAT SHIFTED DURING THE 6.4 AND 7.1 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKES. :"ITS A STOPPAGE IN TIME POST 7.1 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE" OVER 230 FACILITIES OR 20-PERCENT OF THE BASE'S BUILDINGS WERE DAMAGED AFTER THE EARTHQUAKES INCLUDING EVERYDAY USE FACILITIES SUCH AS A CHAPEL, A COMMISSARY, AND A SCHOOL. TODAY, A YEAR LATER, THERE IS A STILL A LOT OF MAJOR AND MINOR WORK TO BE FIXED.

FORTUNATELYCONGRESS AWARDED 3 BILLION TOAID IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS SOWERE ONTHE WAY WITH DEVELOPING THESCOPE OF WORKS AND GETTING READYTOAWARD CONTRACTS TO REPLACEDIFFERENT FACILITIES"FOR ABOUT A WEEK AFTER THEEARTHQUAKES, FLIGHTOPERATIONS WERE HALTED ON THEBASE.

FOR NOW, FIXING THEPLANE HANGERS HAS BEEN APRIORITY FOR THE RECOVERINGBASE."THE HIGHEST PRIORITY FOR US WASSOME OF THE FACILITIES AT THEAIR FIELD WHICH WE ARE CLOSE..THOSE WILLBE AWARDED IN SEPTEMBER.CONGRESS HAS AWARDED THE FUNDSFOR THOSE.

WE WILL BE ABLE TO GET THAT RECONSTRUCTION ON THE WAY SHORTLY." A CHAPEL THAT ONCE SERVED HUNDREDS WAS RED TAGGED AFTER THE EARTHQUAKE.. "ALL THE STATUARY WAS BROKEN AND SMASHED IN PIECES ALL THE RELIGIOUS STATUARY IN THERE" AND STILL REMAINS THAT WAY TODAY. "FORTUNATELY WE WERE ABLE TO FIND OTHER FACILITIES TO HOLD RELIGIOUS SERVICES IN THE INTERIM" THE BASE SAYS THEY'VE ALSO TAKEN THIS TIME TO MODERNIZE CERTAIN FACILITIES SO THEY CAN UPHOLD A POTENTIAL FUTURE EARTHQUAKE. "SOME OF THE FACILITIES WERE FROM THE 40S AND 50S AND WE TOOK THE OPPORTUNITY TO DEVELOP PLANS, MAKE REPLACEMENTS, AND BRING THE FACILITIES UP TO MODERN STANDARDS" NOW THAT FUNDING HAS BEEN SECURED - THE CHINA LAKE NAVAL BASE HOPES TO OFFICIALLY BEGIN THEIR RIDGECREST RECOVERY EFFORTS IN SEPTEMBER. IN RIDGECREST, I'M DANIELA GARRIDO, 23 ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU. COMING UP -- THE HARDEST HIT PLACE IN RIDGECREST -- THE LOCAL THEATER -- REBUILDS... "WE'RE SMALL BUSINESS, WE'RE INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND WE DON'T HAVE THAT TRAINING BEHIND US, SO WE SPENT THE FIRST TWO MONTHS AFTER THE EARTHQUAKE MAKING SURE WE HAD ALL THAT IN LINE, AND MAKING SURE EVERYONE KNEW WHAT TO DO IN AN EVENT OF SOMETHING HAPPENING." MORE ON THE REOPENING OF THE THEATER AND THE IMPACT THE QUAKES HAD ON OTHER BUSINESSES -- WHEN WE THIS SPECIAL EDITION OF 23 ABC NEWS AT SIX RETURNS... WELCOME BACK -- TONIGHT WE ARE NOT JUST LOOKING BACK AT WHAT HAPPENED LAST YEAR -- WE ARE ALSO LOOKING FORWARD -- 23ABC'S BAYAN WANG HAS MORE ON HOW THE HARDEST HIT BUSINESSES IN RIDGECREST HAVE BEEN AFFECTED, WHILE TAKING ON A NEW BATTLE IN THE MIDST OF A PANDEMIC. THE COMMUNITY OF RIDGECREST IS A RESILIENT ONE -- DESPITE TWO POWERFUL EARTHQUAKES RATTLING THE CITY THIS PAST JULY, RESIDENTS UNDERSCORE THE OBSTACLES THEY'VE OVERCOME BEFORE SPEAKING OF THE TRAUMA MANY STILL CARRY. AND WITH THOUSANDS OF AFTERSHOCKS THAT OCCUR NEAR RIDGECREST ON A DAILY BASIS... THE CONSISTANT JOLTS ARE A REMINDER OF WHAT HAPPENED THAT HOLIDAY WEEKEND LAST YEAR AND HOW IT AFFECTED THE BUSINESSES THAT MEAN SO MUCH TO THE COMMUNITY. SOUND AND VIDEO FROM EARTHQUAKE SHAKING HOUSE THE 6.4 AND 7.1 EARTHQUAKES THAT RATTLED RIDGECREST IN JULY 2019 WERE THE BIGGEST TO HIT CALIFORNIA IN NEARLY TWO DECADES. "OH MY GOD GET UNDER THE TABLE, OMG." THE BACK-TO-BACK QUAKES WERE A HAUNTING REMINDER, THAT DESTRUCTION IS PART OF CALIFORNIA'S DNA, STORED BENEATH THE SURFACE. "PEOPLE TEND TO FORGET, THIS IS THE EARTHQUAKE STATE." "IT WAS VERY SHAKY, VERY VIOLENT, IT JUST TERRIFIED EVERYBODY." DOZENS OF HOMES WERE RED TAGGED, DISPLACING HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE. SOUND OF CARS NEAR THEATER THE RIDGECREST CINEMAS -- "THE ROOF .. THE ROOF CAVED IN ON IT."

THE ROOF CAVED INON IT."IT'S THE COMMUNITY'S ONLYTHEATER AND WOULDTYPICALLY PACK A FULL HOUSE ONANY SUMMER NIGHT... BUT ONTHE FRIDAY THE 7.1 HIT...THEREWAS A BLESSING IN DISGUISE...THETHEATHERS WERE CLOSED..."THIS IS LIKE ONE OF THE MAINTHINGS THATWE HAVE TO DO..."RESIDENTS LIKE SONIA GONZALEZVIEWING THE BIG SCREEN WITH ASENSE OF GRATITUDE SINCE IT HASREOPENED."THIS PLACE REALLY BRINGS US ALLTOGETHER SO IT'S JUST AMAZING TOHAVE THIS OPPORTUNITY TOCOME AND WATCH MOVIES."BUT FOR THE OTHER STAPLE IN THECOMMUNITY, THE SIERRABOWLING LANES... A DIFFERENTOUTCOME PLAYED OUT, ACCORDINGTO TIM SMITH, THE EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OF RIDGECREST'SCHAMBER OF COMMERCE..."THE COST ASSOCIATED WITHREPAIRING AND REPLACING IT WASPROHIBITIVE, SO SINCE JULY 4, WEHAVEN'TBEEN ABLE TO HAVE THE BOWLINGALLEY REOPEN."FOR SOME BUSINESSES, IT WASN'TTHE EARTHQUAKETHAT DELIVERED THE FINAL BLOW...IT WAS THE FINANCIAL BURDENCAUSED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC."WE'VE LOST TWO RESTUARANTS DUETOTHE SHUTDOWN..

AS THEY WEATHEREDTHE FIRST STORM..

THEY WEREUNABLE TOWEATHER THE SECOND ONE."IN THE MIDST OF A PANDEMIC ANDFEAR OF ANOTHER BIG EARTHQUAKESTRIKING -- MANY RESIDENTS ARELEFT WITH AN ELEVATED SENSETO BE PREPARED... STOCKPILINGGROCERIES AND OTHERESSENTIALS." YOU HAVE TO...JUST INCASETHERE IS A BIGONE... YOU HAVE TO KEEP YOURSUPPLIES..."RIDGECREST POLICE CHIEF JEDMCLAUGHLIN SAYS WHEN THEPANDEMIC HIT, THE CITY HAS HADTO SHIFT SOME OF ITS RESOURCESFROM THE RECOVERY EFFORT TOMITIGATING THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19... CURRENTLY ...OFFICIALS ARESTILL WORKING ON REPAIRINGDAMAGE CAUSED TO SEWER LINESAND ROADWAYS..

WHILE HOPINGBUSINESSES MAKE IT OUT OF THEPANDEMIC STILL OPERATING...STILL AHEAD -- THE GOVERNORSPEAKING OUT ON THE RECENTQUAKES --"IF WE DIDN'T NEED TO BEREMINDED,MOTHER NATURE MADE SURE WE WEREREMINDED OF HER FURY..."WHY LONE PINE AND LAST YEAR'SQUAKES ARE ANOTHERREMINDER TO UTILIZE A NEW TOOLFOR STAYING SAFE... WHENTHIS SPECIAL EDITION OF 23 ABCNEWS AT SIX RETURNS...WELCOME BACK --RECENT QUAKES EVEN PROMPTINGGOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM TOADDRESS IT DURING A DAILYBRIEFING ON COVID-19...NEWSOM SAYING ITS ANOTHERREMINDER FOR CALIFORNIANS TOALWAYS BE PREPARED..."IF WE DIDN'T NEED TO BEREMINDED,MOTHER NATURE MADE SURE WE WEREREMINDED OF HER FURY...""...AS IT RELATES TO ISSUES OFEARTHQUAKES."GOVERNOR NEWSOM ALSORECOMMENDING THAT ALLGOVERNOR NEWSOM ALSORECOMMENDING THAT ALLCALIFORNIANS DOWNLOAD THE "MYSHAKE" EARTHQUAKEEARLY WARNING APP.AND -- THE U-S GEOLOGICALSOCIETY TELLING US MORE ABOUTTHE MY SHAKE APP -- A NEW TOOLTO HELP FAMILIES PREPARE ANDTAKE ACTION DURING A QUAKE...THEY SAY THE MY SHAKE PROTOTYPEAPP AND EMERGENCYALERTS FOR PHONES ARE DESIGNEDTO BE AN EARLYWARNING SYSTEM THAT NOTIFIESCELL PHONE USERS WHENGROUND SHAKING FROM A NEARBYEARTHQUAKE WILL REACH THEM.THAT ALERT HOPEFULLY ALLOWINGTHEM ENOUGH TIME TODUCK AND COVER BEFORE THE QUAKESTRIKES.EXPERTS SAY THE TIME OF THENOTIFICATION ALL DEPENDS ON HOWCLOSE YOU ARE TO THEEPICENTER..."THE WAVES ARE TRAVELING OUT FROMTHE EARTHQUAKE, THE SYSTEMCALCULATESAS FAST AS IT CAN AND SENDS OUTTHE ALERT.

IF YOU'RE REALLYNEARBY THEWAVES GOT TO YOU BEFORE THEALERT DID AND IF YOU'RE FURTHERAWAY ANDTHE WAVES ARE TAKING LONGER TOGET THERE BUT YOU GET THE ALERTAS THESAME TIME AS THE SYSTEM.

PEOPLEIN LA GOT THE ALERT AT THE SAMETIME ASBAKERSFIELD BUT YOU GOT THEWAVES BECAUSE YOU ARE CLOSER."DOCTOR JONES SAYS THE SYSTEM ISTO ALERT YOU TO THE QUAKEAND THE GOAL IS TO GET THEEMERGENCY ALERT TO NEARBYUSERS BEFORE THEY FEEL ANYSHAKING.THAT DOESN'T ALWAYS HAPPEN ANDSOMETIMES YOU MAY FEEL THEWAVES BEFORE RECEIVING THE ALERTHERE IN BAKERSFIELD.OFFICIALS SAYING FOR MY SHAKE TOWORK -- YOU MUST HAVELOCATION SERVICES ENABLED.

FORINFORMATION ON HOW TO GET THE MYSHAKE APP - HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE-- TURN TO 23 DOT COM.

THAT'S GOING TO DO IT FOR THIS SPECIAL EDITION OF 23ABC NEWS... YOU CAN FIND ALL OF THE STORIES YOU SAW TONIGHT AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION RELATED TO EARTHQUAKES ON OUR WEBSITE TURNTO23 DOT COM. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US... GOODNIGHT.