Top Golf starts at MGM Park

A new sport has officially taken over MGM Park for the next three weekends: Golf.

- today was the first day m-g-m's- golf experience was open for- business.

- the 9-hole golf course features- different tee boxes from- various locations around the- ballpark- including homeplate, the party- decks, and the concourse.

- golfers have two chances to get- their ball either in the- white circle for par or the red- circle for a birdie.

Anything - - - - else is considered a bogie.

The- experience also includes a- target challeng, similar to - going - to top golf.- here golfers are able to hit- - - - from one of the two party decks- to see who can land their shots- the furthest in the outfield.

- the shuckers assistant manager- trevor matifes- assures that the experience is- helpful for golfers and - non-golfers.- - "you'll be good at your short game by the - time you leave here.

You're - using usually a pitching wedge- or nine iron, so you'll be- working a lot on your short - game.

And i think our longest - hole for the nine-holes is- 113, so 113 yards.

I think the- target challenge is where, you- know, people who- may not golf all the time will- have a good time.

You know, you- can just get up here- and swing.

You don't have to- play the game.

And, uh, just- kinda aim for different - targets or just hit some golf - balls out here at mgm park."

Parties of up to 4 are able to- - - - reserve tee times from 8 am t0- 2:30 pm for the 9-hole course.- the target challenge has one- hour time slots available - starting at 4:15 pm