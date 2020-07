Romero claims city manager approved art request by white supremacist

Tucson's mayor claims a city council woman pushed through an art request by a known white supremacist and the city manager approved it.

MANAGER OF APPROVING AN ARTREQUEST -- BY A PERSON SHEBELIEVES HAS KNOWN TIES TOWHITE SUPREMACY.

AND SHE SAYS-- A CITY COUNCIL MEMBERHELPED MAKE IT HAPPEN.

IT ALLSTARTED WITH THIS TWEET THISEVENING -- MAYOR REGINA ROMEROSAYS -- A GROUP ASKED TO PAINTA BLUE LINE -- IN FRONT OFTUCSON POLICE HEADQUARTERS --AND THAT CITY MANAGER MICHAELORTEGA -- APPROVED THEREQUEST.

BUT ROMERO SAYS --SHE WON'T APPROVE IT FORTUCSON.

THE CITY COUNCILMEMBER -- SHE'S ACCUSING OFPUSHING THE REQUEST THROUGH --IS WARD 4'S -- NIKKI LEE.

LEE-- HIT BACK TONIGHT -- ON HERCITY COUNCIL WEBPAGE.

LEE SAYSIN PART: "UNFORTUNATELY, INDOING MY JOB OF BEING ARESPONSIVE LOCAL GOVERNMENTOFFICIAL AND ESCALATINGCONSTITUENT CONCERNS/QUESTIONS -- I HAVE BEENACCUSED OF SUPPORTING WHITESUPREMACISTS -- AND WHITESUPREMACY ORGANIZATIONS.

I AMDISGUSTED AT THIS ALLEGATION-- AND EQUALLY DISGUSTED ATTHE CONTINUED TACTICS AT PLAY-- TO DIVIDE OUR COMMUNITY --FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OFPUSHING POLITICAL AGENDASFORWARD." WE REACHED OUT TOTHE CITY MANAGER'S OFFICE FORCOMMENT.

WE HAVEN'T GOTTEN AREPLY.

COUNCIL MEMBER STEVEKOZACHIK ALSO COMMENTEDTONIGHT -- SAYING ROMERO --NEEDS TO PROVIDE EVIDENCE OFTHE PERSON'S ALLEGED TIES TOWHITE SUPREMACY -- OR SHECOULD FACE A LAWSUIT.

