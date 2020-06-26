Global  

People protest against Boise Mayor's mask mandate
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:56s - Published
People protest against Boise Mayor's mask mandate

People protest against Boise Mayor's mask mandate

Health Freedom Idaho organized a protest and a couple of hundred people showed up at city hall Friday morning to voice their opposition to the mask mandate.

