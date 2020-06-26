People protest against Boise Mayor's mask mandate
Health Freedom Idaho organized a protest and a couple of hundred people showed up at city hall Friday morning to voice their opposition to the mask mandate.
Tara Kelly Kearns RT @irvinbrownmusic: On God don’t try me in Boise with this counter protest bullshit...
Y’all counter protesting to niggas dying? Y’all s… 22 hours ago
brook(lyn) • blm @CruelMaverick you're glad that nazis and racists showed up heavily armed against people who were unarmed and who i… https://t.co/VPbbzfJ7lp 1 day ago
spaced out. 🇧🇸🇱🇨 On God don’t try me in Boise with this counter protest bullshit...
Y’all counter protesting to niggas dying? Y’al… https://t.co/aUfWBJ3R3x 3 days ago
Boise mayor mandates face coveringsBeginning Saturday, people are required to wear face coverings at all public places in Boise.
