US Independence Day celebrated on July 4th and other events in history: Watch|Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:48s - Published
The Fourth of July-also known as Independence Day or July 4th—has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution.

It was not until March 31, 1817 that the New York legislature ended two centuries of slavery within its borders, setting July 4, 1827 as the date of final emancipation and making New York the first state to pass a law for the total abolition of legal slavery.

For Hawaii, July 4th has a double significance.

The day marks the creation of the Republic of Hawaii through the proclamation of its Constitution.

The Republic of Hawaii existed from July 4, 1894 to August 12, 1898, when it was annexed as a territory of the U.S. Hawaii became an official state on June 14, 1900.

In 1999, the same Mirages had bombed Tiger Hill using laser-guided precision bombs.

Days later, on 4 July 1999, India recaptured Tiger Hill, giving the IAF a moment of pride.

... The IAF's task during the Kargil conflict was to help the troops on the ground.

tmo3x

NeighborhoodBredDealer RT @_maiayoung: on july 4th, 1776 when America celebrated its freedom & independence, Black people were definitely still enslaved...no thxx… 6 seconds ago

vnczfr

V̡̋̏̎̈́͏̡į̢̨͊͌́̔ͪ̄̏̂ͧ͜ņ̷ͬ̎̋͊͑ͫ̑̆̔͟c̸̅́̔͛̎͝e͂͗̈̅🙃 RT @mongster: From 1946 to early 60s, PH independence day was celebrated on 4 July, then it became a day to highlight unequal relations bet… 2 minutes ago

mongster

Mong Palatino From 1946 to early 60s, PH independence day was celebrated on 4 July, then it became a day to highlight unequal rel… https://t.co/9ZVD7KFCTv 3 minutes ago

heyqueens_

BLACK LIVES MATTER RT @barleydamelio_: If you celebrate the 4th of July this year Imma be so upset, there’s nothing to be celebrated.. black people are still… 4 minutes ago

idew2

Blue Dawn Resisting ☮️🌊☀️ RT @vegix: PSA: July 4th celebrations have been postponed! 🎇 Independence from Donald Trump Trump will celebrated on January 20th, 2021 du… 10 minutes ago

taylorkollier

taylor k. RT @Efia2Lit: Black people never did actually celebrate the 4th of July in the first place😂😂..we just used it as a family function day even… 13 minutes ago

ZSFitness

ZS Fitness Happy Independence Day . From 1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American indepe… https://t.co/UtBUH0kQlA 21 minutes ago

barleydamelio_

barley If you celebrate the 4th of July this year Imma be so upset, there’s nothing to be celebrated.. black people are st… https://t.co/9A40Pne9qV 39 minutes ago


