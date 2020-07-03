US Independence Day celebrated on July 4th and other events in history: Watch|Oneindia News

The Fourth of July-also known as Independence Day or July 4th—has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution.

It was not until March 31, 1817 that the New York legislature ended two centuries of slavery within its borders, setting July 4, 1827 as the date of final emancipation and making New York the first state to pass a law for the total abolition of legal slavery.

For Hawaii, July 4th has a double significance.

The day marks the creation of the Republic of Hawaii through the proclamation of its Constitution.

The Republic of Hawaii existed from July 4, 1894 to August 12, 1898, when it was annexed as a territory of the U.S. Hawaii became an official state on June 14, 1900.

In 1999, the same Mirages had bombed Tiger Hill using laser-guided precision bombs.

Days later, on 4 July 1999, India recaptured Tiger Hill, giving the IAF a moment of pride.

... The IAF's task during the Kargil conflict was to help the troops on the ground.