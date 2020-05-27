Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'

In a speech given at the foot of Mt.

Rushmore on Friday, President Donald J.

Trump didn't hold back.

According to CNN, Trump hurled vitriol at protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality.

Such people, Trump said, were attempting 'to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.'

We will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation's children, end this radical assault and preserve our beloved American way of life.

Trump The South Dakota event ignored many of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for large gatherings.

Trump spoke before thousands of people, most without masks, who were seated close together in bleacher seats and on black folding chairs.

Because of a local fire code, the seats were zip-tied together, making physical distancing impossible.