Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'

Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'

In a speech given at the foot of Mt.

Rushmore on Friday, President Donald J.

Trump didn't hold back.

According to CNN, Trump hurled vitriol at protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality.

Such people, Trump said, were attempting 'to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.'

We will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation's children, end this radical assault and preserve our beloved American way of life.

President Donald J.

Trump The South Dakota event ignored many of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for large gatherings.

Trump spoke before thousands of people, most without masks, who were seated close together in bleacher seats and on black folding chairs.

Because of a local fire code, the seats were zip-tied together, making physical distancing impossible.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S. [Video]

Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the country, but here’s what else you should know about this American holiday. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:21Published
Trump To Hold First Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth [Video]

Trump To Hold First Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth

Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump is planning to restart his campaign rallies. The rallies have been put on pause because of the novel coronavirus. According to the NY Times..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
May 27th: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day | Oneindia News [Video]

May 27th: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day | Oneindia News

What happened on May 27TH in history. In the year 1921, After 84 years of British Control, Afghanistan was declared independent from British. The United States recognized Afghanistan, then under the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published