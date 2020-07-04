Big surf and high tides brewed the perfect storm in Newport Beach, California on Friday (July 3), causing flooding.

Cleanup in Newport Beach after flooding causes sailboat to capsize

High tide water levels rose above the sidewalks and flooded homes and across parts of the Balboa Peninsula.

The National Weather Service also issued a coastal flood advisory for low lying areas in Orange County on Saturday, according to reports.

Video filmed on Balboa Blvd and B Street shows waves washed across parts of the peninsula, which left people stuck for hours, according to the filmer.

"I was walking through the streets in knee-deep sea foam filth," the filmer said.

Video also shows a 50ft yacht that ran aground, eventually braking in half before being "smashed into pieces." The four people aboard escaped with the help of locals, the filmer said.