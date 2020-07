Fire crews respond after Fourth of July celebrations

FOURTH OF JULYFIREWORKS... MADEFOR A BUSYMORNING FOR FIRECREWS.BOISE FIRE...RESPONDED TOTHIRTEEN CALLSRELATED TO FIRE INTHE PAST COUPLEDAYS -- BUT TWO OFTHOSE FIRES WEREDETERMINED TO BECAUSED BYFIREWORKS...ACCORDING TOOFFICIALS.BUT BOISE... WASN'TTHE ONLY FIREDEPARTMENT TAKINGCALLS ANDASSESSING DAMAGE.IDAHO NEWS 6REPORTER JESSICATAYLOR SPOKE WITHMERIDIAN FIREOFFICIALS... ABOUTLAST NIGHT'SACTIVITIES."IN MERIDIAN WEHAD PROBABLY 4 TO5 JUST SMALL GRASSFIRES JUST BEHINDFENCES AND STUFF"MERIDIAN FIRERESPONDED TO ONESOMEWHAT BIGGERFIRE AROUNDMIDNIGHT, BUTMAINLY IT WASSMALLER-SCALEBRUSH FIRES THATCONSUMED THEIRNIGHT.

HOWEVER,THE FIRE TEAMRESPONDED TO ASTRUCTURE FIREAROUND 1:30 IN THEMORNING."THE PEOPLE HADTAKEN THEIRFIREWORKS THATTHEY'D USED ANDTHEY JUST PUT THEMIN A PLASTIC BUCKETAND PUT IT IN APLASTIC BUCKETAND PUT IT ON THEFRONT PORCH NEXTTO THE POST IT WASHOLDING UP THECORNER OF THEPORCH ANDUNFORTUNATELYTHE BUCKETCAUGHT FIRE ANDLIT THE COLUMN ONFIRE AND THE FIREPROCEEDED UP INTOTHE ATTIC SPACE OFTHEIR HOUSE"LUCKILY, A NEIGHBORWAS AWAKE.

THEYSAW THE FLAMESAND ALERTED THEPEOPLE NEXT DOOR."EVERYBODY WASABLE TO SAFELY GETOUT, SO OUR CREWSGOT THERE PRETTYQUICKLY AND WEREABLE TO KNOCK THEFIRE DOWN, BUT THEPEOPLE WILL BE OUTOF THEIR HOUSE FORQUITE A WHILE"BONGIORNO SAYS ITWAS STILL ARELATIVELY QUIETFOURTH OF JULYNIGHT"NOTHING OUT OFTHE ORDINARYTHERE WAS STILLSOME MEDICALCALLS THATHAPPENED AT THESAME TIMETHE OBVIOUSTAKEAWAY IS DON'TUSES ILLEGALFIREWORKS.

AND IFYOU LIVE INMERIDIAN.

YOU'LLHAVE TO SAVEWHATEVERFIREWORKS YOUHAVE LEFTOVER.UNTIL NEXT YEAR."UNFORTUNTATELYSINCE IT'S JULY 5 ITSNOT LEGAL TOSHOOT THEM OFF,YOU'RE ONLYALLOWED TO SHOOTFIREWORKS OFF INMERIDIAN DURINGTHE SALES PERIODWHICH ENDED LASTNIGHT AT MIDNIGHTJESSICA TAYLORIDAHO NEWS 6.GOVERNOR LITTLE