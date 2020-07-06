Global  

Kayne Cannot Get On Ballot In Six States
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Kanye West said he intended to run for president of the United States.

West announced his presidential ambitions on Twitter on Saturday.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

I am running for president of the United States!" Business Insider reports that West received a range of reactions.

The deadline to file as an independent presidential candidate has passed in six states.

Seven other states have deadlines fast approaching.

There are just just four months until voters head to the polls.

West also hasn't appeared to register with the Federal Election Commission, though there is no official deadline to do so.

