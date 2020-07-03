John Hunt Park coronavirus testing site re-opens in Huntsville

Were confirmed in the last 2 weeks!

The recent rise in cases caused huntsville hospital to reopen its drive thru testing site.

You're taking a live look from john hunt park -- where people are going to get tested for coronavirus.

In less than an hour-- the drive thru coronavirus testing site will close.

Its happening right now in john hunt park!

However-- the clinic reached its testing capacity so you will have to stop by tomorrow morning to get tested.

The site re-opened because of a surge in the number of coronavirus tests in madison county.

As you can see i can tell you it takes a lot of patience.

I actually came down here right at 1 this afternoon and it took 45 minutes just to get through airport road into this area of the park.

The line is still very long - we know 160 people were in line around 2:30.

This site only is administrating 300 tests daily.

So the moment those tests run out ..

It shuts down.

This is administrated through a partnership between huntsville hospital and thrive alabama.

You will need to bring an i-d and if you have insurance your insurance card!

Because of the amount of tests being performed it'll take about a week to get those results back.

Youll get a phone call from huntsville hospital.

