John Hunt Park coronavirus testing site re-opens in Huntsville

Were confirmed in the last 2 weeks!
The recent rise in cases caused huntsville hospital to reopen its drive thru testing site.
You're taking a live look from john hunt park -- where people are going to get tested for coronavirus.
Let's start with a quick breakdown of new cases in north alabama.
In less than an hour-- the drive thru coronavirus testing site will close.
Its happening right now in john hunt park!
However-- the clinic reached its testing capacity so you will have to stop by tomorrow morning to get tested.
The site re-opened because of a surge in the number of coronavirus tests in madison county.
Waay31's megan reyna is live outside the center with what it looks like right now.
As you can see i can tell you it takes a lot of patience.
I actually came down here right at 1 this afternoon and it took 45 minutes just to get through airport road into this area of the park.
The line is still very long - we know 160 people were in line around 2:30.
This site only is administrating 300 tests daily.
So the moment those tests run out ..
It shuts down.
This is administrated through a partnership between huntsville hospital and thrive alabama.
You will need to bring an i-d and if you have insurance your insurance card!
Because of the amount of tests being performed it'll take about a week to get those results back.
Youll get a phone call from huntsville hospital.
Reporting live in hsv mr waay31 news
