Vidyut Jammwal wants Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' to be highest-watched film
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:21s
Vidyut Jammwal is among several industry colleagues who are promoting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, "Dil Bechara" on his behalf.

