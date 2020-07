A ten-foot-long king cobra was rescued from a temple in southeast India today, The serpent was found in the Jarada Jagannath temple in Ganjam district, Odisha on July 6.

Reportedly a devotee spotted the giant cobra and warned the temple administration, who then immediately informed the snake helpline.

The snake was then rescued after a one-hour-effort and released back into the wild.