Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Recovery easier after Man City win'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:19s - Published
'Recovery easier after Man City win'

'Recovery easier after Man City win'

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says his side have enjoyed an 'easy recovery' following their 1-0 home win over Manchester City on Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool [Video]

Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool

Pep Guardiola says he is "delighted" with his side's 4-0 win against league champions Liverpool, and had high praise for Kevin De Bruyne.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City [Video]

Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City

This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020. The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:04Published
'Championes, Championes, Ole! Ole! Ole!' Liverpool fans sing and light flares after title win [Video]

'Championes, Championes, Ole! Ole! Ole!' Liverpool fans sing and light flares after title win

Liverpool fans painted the town red after their Premier League title win was confirmed last night (June 25), with fans piling into the street and congregating despite coronavirus. Footage shot..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:17Published