'Recovery easier after Man City win'

Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool



Pep Guardiola says he is "delighted" with his side's 4-0 win against league champions Liverpool, and had high praise for Kevin De Bruyne. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 5 days ago

Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City



This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020. The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:04 Published 2 weeks ago