Genesis Air-Purifying Unit (7-3-20)

Health clubs and gyms have had challenges in reopening after the coronavirus shutdown.

Genesis health club in st.

Joseph is using a different route to ensure safety for their members.kq2's danielle socksee has more on the story... <<<owners are getting creative and taking big safety measures, as st.

Joseph businesses continue to avenue the safety of their customers (nat.

Sound) businesses like genesis health club in st.

Joseph are instaslling new air purifying units that removes impurities from the air....to slow the spread of coronavirus even more...jesse "our executive team did a lot of research on different avenues on how they can help with it.

Obviously the reserarch shows that coronavirus, covid, is kinda through the air droplets.

I'm not 100% sure how that developed but once they did the research and found it (reme halo) then the science behind it was the best option for us."it's called 'reme halo'... it takes the air that is going through the h-vac system and turns it into hydroperoxides,that then basically blankets the space and everything becomes sterile.

Jesse "i believe it is a good investment cause it's not only to help now but the future down the road as well."if there's a virus in the air...it destroys it... tony "a restaruant or a gym with a reme halo installed, definitely reduces the risk of transmission inside that space.

If someone sneezes in that space, they know that that sneeze, as soon as it hits the air..."the reme halo could be a major stepping stone on making progress for safer and healthier environemtns during the pandemic...jesse "basically it's just another reassurance to let everybody that we are taking as many steps as we can to make everyone feel safe in the workout environment here at the club."reporting in st.

Joseph, danielle sachse, kq2 news>>> the air unit has proven to destroy 99 percent of germs like envelope viruses, which is simialar to covid- 19 and the company will test the unit on the coronavirus in just a few weeks.

With