Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mary Trump Claims In Book President Trump Paid Someone To Take His SATs
Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Mary Trump Claims In Book President Trump Paid Someone To Take His SATs

Mary Trump Claims In Book President Trump Paid Someone To Take His SATs

Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle, President Trump, isn’t due out until next week, but details from it are already making headlines.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump's niece

A tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece cannot be published until a judge decides the...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

Kuimba_Kuimba

Kuimba Shujaa RT @BeachPretzel2: NYT: Mary Trump claims in her book that “as a high school student in Queens… Donald Trump paid someone to take his SATs,… 6 seconds ago

Diana_Chris83

Doña Fleming~World traveller~Glorious walker🏳️‍🌈 RT @MartynMcL: Mary Trump, the US president's niece, claims that as a high school student, her uncle paid someone to take a key test on his… 11 seconds ago

Angel80197423

Angel RT @scottbix: Mary recounts how when she was 29 and wearing a bathing suit and a pair of shorts to lunch at the resort, her uncle looked up… 11 seconds ago

jhin58794874

jhin RT @thedailybeast: Mary describes President Trump as a textbook narcissist who saw cheating “as a way of life.” The book will be released… 16 seconds ago

JoHardyGates

Anonymous Jo RT @NoahShachtman: JFC. Donald Trump to his own niece: ‘you're stacked’ https://t.co/mmtozedWpW 20 seconds ago

Rusty91104

Juggy Gayles RT @TimTeeman: “Holy shit, Mary. You’re stacked.” Donald Trump to his niece, then 29 and wearing a bathing suit—according to Mary Trump’s b… 27 seconds ago

epicpitch

DJ RT @LachCartwright: Trump to His Own Niece: ‘You're Stacked’ https://t.co/EIdWkPYmna 28 seconds ago

epicpitch

DJ RT @LachCartwright: Mary Trump’s explosive tell-all about the president details her uncle’s leering comments, his cheating on the SAT’s, an… 33 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Court Gives Publisher Of Tell-All Book By President Trump's Niece The Go Ahead...For Now [Video]

Court Gives Publisher Of Tell-All Book By President Trump's Niece The Go Ahead...For Now

The tell-all book that President Trump and his brother, Robert Trump have been trying to block is closer to being published. On Wednesday, a New York court lifted the temporary restraining order..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published
Judge Denies Trump's Family A Lawsuit Against Niece's Book [Video]

Judge Denies Trump's Family A Lawsuit Against Niece's Book

President Donald Trump’s niece plans to publish a tell-all book, revealing private information about her family. While the Trump family tried to deter her book, a New York judge dismissed their..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
President Trump Says Niece’s NDA Means She’s ‘Not Allowed’ to Publish Tell-All Book [Video]

President Trump Says Niece’s NDA Means She’s ‘Not Allowed’ to Publish Tell-All Book

President Trump says his niece is “not allowed” to publish a tell-all book this summer, arguing a non-disclosure agreement she previously signed covers writing a memoir.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published