Billie Eilish: son obsession pour Justin Bieber a failli l'envoyer en thérapie
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Billie Eilish: son obsession pour Justin Bieber a failli l'envoyer en thérapie

La chanteuse de "bad guy" était si obsédée par le beau canadien étant plus jeune que ses parents ont failli l'envoyer voir un psychologue.

