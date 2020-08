Rocket Mortgage Parent Company Files For IPO Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:22s - Published on July 8, 2020 Rocket Mortgage Parent Company Files For IPO Rocket Mortgage's parent company, Rocket Companies, Inc., is set to go public. The company will be listed on the NYSE as RKT. 0

SmartBrief - Published on July 8, 2020





