Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys.

CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages and Instagram accounts spent more than $300,000 on ads to promote their posts.

An analysis commissioned by Facebook found some of the pages and accounts included false personas.

Some of the accounts posed as residents of Florida.

They would like and comment on their own content to make it appear more popular than it was.

