Ben Rebne Wins Jack Nicklaus Award

Lot."

Dalton state's ben rebne has won the jack nicklaus award as america's top n-a-i-a college golfer.

The ringgold native and heritage high school grad becomes the third dalton state golfer to claim the national honor.

Ben rebne can't stop smiling after winning the jack nicklaus award.

Rebne:"i mean it's just unbelievable.

I mean just to think about it is to realize i got to talk to jack nicklaus the other day.

It's just a once in a lifetime thing.

I'm trying not to let it get to my head, but it's kind of hard."

Rebne might have been the hottest college golfer on the planet before the shut down.

He had a winning stretch that would make bryson dechambeau jealous.

Rebne:"seven out of the last eleven college tournaments for my team.

It's crazy to talk about.

It's crazy to say it out loud because you don't realize how impressive it is until you actually say it.

It's crazy to think how much winning it is.

It feels almost normal for me now as odd as that is.

I go to these tournaments, and i just feel ready to get after