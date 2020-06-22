Global  

Dow Movers: WBA, WMT
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.

Year to date, Walmart registers a 6.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 7.7%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 33.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Raytheon Technologies, trading down 2.0%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.8% on the day.




