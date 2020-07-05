Jack Whitehall claims school snubbed him for Duchess of Cambridge

Jack Whitehall believes he's his old school's "dirty little secret" and suspects they have deliberately stopped the Duchess of Cambridge's sporting records from being broken.



Related videos from verified sources Kate, Duchess of Cambridge: Being a Royal Mother



The Duchess of Cambridge is a working mum. Often grappling with the competing demands of three children and a high-profile working role. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 03:07 Published 2 days ago Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited have visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to mark the NHS’s 72nd birthday. Prince William thanked the staff for the gifts they made for his.. Credit: ODN Duration: 03:43 Published 4 days ago Cambridges visit Norfolk hospital to mark NHS birthday



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a hospital in Norfolk to mark the NHS’s birthday.William and Kate met staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, 72 years to the day since.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 4 days ago