Twitter users aren't entirely happy with the Cinderella Castle's makeover at Disney World
The Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Recently got a paint job, but Twitter users aren’t exactly thrilled about it.In February, it was announced on the Disney Parks blog that the attraction would receive a makeover in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the animated film.the project temporarily stalled as a result of the pandemic but picked back up in June.

It was completed just in time for Disney World’s phased reopening on July 11.

On July 6, Attractions magazine released the very first photos of the castle on Twitter, but many social media users were not impressed.“No.

I do not care for it at all!” one person wrote in response.

“Why didn’t they make it gorgeous like Disneyland’s 50th?

This is so blah and mismatched”.“Literally looks like they didn’t finish it,” another quipped.

“GARISH,” a third simply wrote.

“Mini golf palette”.Not everyone, however, was entirely critical.

“I absolutely love it,” one user wrote.In response to the feedback, the magazine admitted that it slightly altered the images bylightening them and turning up the saturation a bit

