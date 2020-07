TPD releases in-custody deaths cases

MONTHS TO DISCLOSE -- THATADRIAN INGRAM- LOPEZ DIED INPOLICE CUSTODY.

NOW AS 9 ONYOUR SIDE'S CRAIG SMITHREPORTS -- POLICE SAY --THEY'VE HAD FOUR OTHERIN-CUSTODY DEATHS -- IN THELAST TEN YEARS.

THEY'RERELEASING REPORTS AND VIDEO --DETAILING EACH CASE.

AWARNING---YOU MAY FIND THISVIDEO DISTURBING.IN MARCH, TIPS FROM CIVILIANSHELPED POLICE CHASE DOWNDAMIEN ALVARADO.

HE WAS ASUSPECT IN A HIT AND RUN.

TPDREPORTS SAY OFFICERS USEDTASERS ON HIM TWICE BUT STILLSTRUGGLED TO RESTRAIN HIM.

ATONE POINT VIDEO SHOWS ANOFFICER HOLDING ALVARADO WITHHIS KNEE ON ALVARADO'S BACK.HE FINALLY CALMED DOWN.

TUCSONFIRE FIGHTERS ARRIVED AND SAIDHE WAS WELL ENOUGH TO BE TAKENTO JAIL.

THEN SOMEONE NOTICEDHE DID NOT SEEM TO BEBREATHING.

POLICE AND THENFIREFIGHTERS GAVE CPR BUTALVARADO WAS PRONOUNCED DEADAT THE HOSPITAL.

LATER, ANAUTOPSY RULED HIS DEATH ANACCIDENT CAUSED BY ACOMBINATION OF METHAMPHETAMINES AND A HEART CONDITION.

TPDRULED THE OFFICERS ACTIONSWERE IN LINE WITH DEPARTMENTPOLICY BUT THEIR HARSHLANGUAGE IS UNDER REVIEW.

WITHIN CUSTODY DEATHS UNDER MORESCRUTINY, TUCSON POLICE ARERELEASING OTHER CASES DATINGBACK TEN YEARS.

IN SEPTEMBER2012 POLICE ANSWERED ADISTURBANCE CALL INVOLVINGDELBERT GERMANY.

THEYDESCRIBED HIM AS INCONVULSIONS.

HE WENT INTOCARDIAC ARREST.

POLICERESTRAINED HIM BUT PUT HIM INA POSITION TO AVOID MOREINJURIES.

HE WAS TAKEN TO THEHOSPITAL BUT DIED THERE A WEEKLATER.

INVESTIGATORS CONCLUDEDDRUG ABUSE CONTRIBUTED TO HISDEATH.

THEY FOUND POLICEBLAMELESS.

POLICE SAY IN MARCH2012 MICHAEL CARBONE RAN TO ACIRCLE K AFTER ARGUING WITHHIS WIFE.

OFFICERS SAY HEFOUGHT BACK WHEN THEY TRIED TODETAIN HIM.

OFFICERS SAY THEYUSED A TASER THREE TIMES.

WHENFIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED THEYFOUND CARBONE'S HEART HADSTOPPED.

A DOCTOR AT UMCPRONOUNCED THE MAN DEAD.

INAUGUST 2010 POLICE RESPONDEDTO A CALL OF A MAN WITH A GUN.THEY SAY THEY FOUND BENJAMINSOTELO ACTING HYSTERICAL, ANDCLAIMING HE'D BEEN SHOT, WHENHE HADN'T.

OFFICERS SAY HEFOUGHT WITH THEM AS THEY TRIEDTO KEEP HIM FROM HURTINGHIMSELF BUT NEVER USED ANYSORT OF DANGEROUS NECK HOLDS.PARAMEDICS TOOK HIM TO AHOSPITAL, WHERE HE DIED.

ADOCTOR BLAMED THE DEATH ONCOCAINE AND ALCOHOL, AND THEEFFECT OF BEING RESTRAINED.CRAIG SMITH, KGUN9 ON YOURSIDEMO