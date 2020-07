‘India, China agree peace & tranquility essential in border areas’: MEA

MEA's spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, in a media briefing, announced that the next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC) is expected to take place soon.

He informed that the Special Representatives of both countries had a telephone conversation where they agreed that peace and tranquility in border areas was essential.

Watch the full video for more.