United Way of Southern Nevada receives $2.4 million Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 minutes ago United Way of Southern Nevada receives $2.4 million United Way of Southern Nevada wants you to help your neighbors get back on their feet. Recently the organization received 2.4 million dollars from the Cares Act and is working with 2 local nonprofits to pump the funds back into the community. However, the president of the company says that the impact of the pandemic is so great that money may not be enough. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SOMEBODY ELSE DOESN'T HAVEUNITED WAY OF SOUTHERN NEVADA -WANTS YOU TO HELP YOURNEIGHBORS - GET BACK ON THEIRFEET.RECENTLY - THE ORGANIZATIONRECEIVED 2 POINT 4 MILLIONDOLLARS FROM THE CARES ACT -AND IS WORKING WITH 12 LOCALSNON-PROFITS TO PUMP THE FUNDSBACK INTO THE COMMUNITY.HOWEVER - PRESIDENT AND CEOKYLE RAHN SAYS - THE IMPACT OFTHE PANDEMIC IS SO GREAT - THATMONEY JUST ISN'T ENOUGH.SOT 2 1:46:00 68 PERCENT OF ALLTHE FUNDS THAT HAVE BEENREQUESTED BY THE NONPROFITSTHAT HAVE BEEN AWARDED AREGOING TO RENT AND MORTGAGEASSISTANCE.SO THAT JUST TELLS YOU THEDESPERATE NEED THAT WE HAVE INTHE VALLEY AND IT'S ONLY GOINGTO GET MORE PERVASIVE.RAHN SAYS - ONCE THE MORATORIUMIS LIFTED - THEY'REANTICIPATING A HUGE SURGE INPEOPLE WHO NEED ADDITIONALSUPPORT.IF YOU YOU WANT TO DONATE - ORYOU NEED HELP - WE HAVE A LINKON OUR WEBSITE AT KTNV DOT COM.JUST IN TIME FOR THE WEEKEND--LEE CANYON IS REOPENING! IT WAS





