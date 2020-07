Rescuing an Entangled Hawk From Fishing Line

Occurred on July 5, 2020 / Suda, Vologda Oblast, Russia Info from Licensor: "When I found the bird, it could not budge.

It was a hawk.

The claws and paws of a bird predator are entangled in nets.

I had to try to rescue the bird from captivity.

In less than five minutes, the bird was free."