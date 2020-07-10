Tesla movie (2020) - Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson, Kyle MacLachlan, Jim Gaffigan

Tesla movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: Brilliant, visionary Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy.

The film tracks Tesla's uneasy interactions with his fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) and his patron George Westinghouse (Jim Gaffigan).

Another thread traces Tesla's sidewinding courtship of financial titan J.P.

Morgan (Donnie Keshawarz), whose daughter Anne (Eve Hewson) takes a more than casual interest in the inventor.

Anne analyzes and presents the story as it unfolds, offering a distinctly modern voice to this scientific period drama which, like its subject, defies convention.

Directed by Michael Almereyda starring Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson, Kyle MacLachlan, Jim Gaffigan, Hannah Gross, Donnie Keshawarz release date August 21, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD)