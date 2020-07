"Back the Blue" Event Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:19s - Published 6 days ago "Back the Blue" Event 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SHOW THEIR SUPPORTFOR LAWENFORCEMENT....CHIEF PHOTOGRAPHERSTEFFANI NOLTE SHOWSUS........THE BACK THE BLUERALLY."GOD BLESSAMERICA, MY HOMESWEET HOME."MORE THAN 1,000PEOPLE JOINEDTOGETHER FOR ACHORUS ON WHATTHEY SAY WE ALLHAVE IN COMMONDURING SATURDAYMORNING'S BACKTHE BLUE RALLY.STEVE SPURGEON56:01 FIRSTRESPONDERS AREWHAT WE HAVE INCOMMON.THEY ARE BLACK,WHITE, REPUBLICANDEMOCRATS.YET THEY PUTTHOSE DIFFERENCESASIDE EVERY DAYWHEN THEY COMEOUT AND FACEWHAT'SHAPPENING.JAMES PATTERSON48:56 HEAL US FROMTHE DEMISE LORD.WE ARE ONEPEOPLE, ONEBLOOD LORD.MANY ETHNICITIES,BUT ONE BLOOD.SPEAKERSADDRESSED WHOTHEY SAY IS THESILENT MAJORITY OFOMAHA...THOSE GRATEFULFOR LAWENFORCEMENT'SSERVICE.SGT ANTHONYCONNER 17:42 THEFALSE NARRATIVEAGAINST AMERICANPOLICE OFFICERSNEEDS TO STOP.THE THIN BLUE LINEOF LAWENFORCEMENTOFFICERS IS WHATSTANDS BETWEENPEACE AND CHAOS.AND THAT LINE ISSLOWLY ERODING.THE MORNING WASLARGELY PEACEFUL.A COUPLE OFDOZEN COUNTERPROTESTORS HELDSIGNS AT THEBOTTOM OF THEHILL, PLAYINGMUSIC AT HIGHVOLUME BEHINDTHE CROWD.MIKE KENNEDY24:48 I NOTICEDTHEM, BUT THEGREAT THINGABOUT THISCOUNTRY IS WEHAVE A FIRSTAMENDMENT.THEY WEREPEACEFUL, THEYWERE RESPECTFUL.THAT'S ALL WE CANASK AND THAT'S ALLWE WANT.ARMY VETERAN ANDPATRIOT GUARDMEMBER DAVIDPATZNER SAYS HEWAS PROUD TO SEESO MANY PEOPLESUPPORTING THEBLUE.DAVID PATZNER23:34 I'M A FIRMBELIEVER THATEVERY LIFE MATTERS,ESPECIALLY ON ADAY LIKE TODAY,THE MEN ANDWOMEN IN BLUE,THEIR LIVESDEFINITELY MATTERALSO.RETIRED NORTHHIGH SCHOOLPRINCIPAL GENEHAYNES SAYS THEEYE OPENER FORHIM, WAS 1992...WHEN THE SCHOOLRESOURCE OFFICERPROGRAM BEGANAT NORTH ANDSOUTH HIGHSCHOOLS.GENEHAYNES1:08:00?THAT'S BEEN ONEOF THE BEST THINGSWE AS A SCHOOLDISTRICT HAVEDONE IS TO INVITEOUR OFFICERS INTOTHE BUILDINGS.AND THE PURPOSEOF THAT IS TOBUILDCOMMUNICATION,NOT TO ARRESTPEOPLE, NOT TOTEAR DOWNANYTHING BUT TOBUILD ARELATIONSHIP.ORGANIZERS SAYPOSITIVERELATIONSHIPSBETWEEN THECOMMUNITY ANDLAW ENFORCEMENTARE EVIDENT ONDAYS LIKE THIS.? IN OMAHA,STEFFANI NOLTE, 3NEWS NOW.THE RALLY WAS