Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time during COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Coronavirus updates: Daily US death toll rising after falling for months; Vatican warns shipowners; Trump wears a mask,The daily U.S. death toll from COVID-19 was rising again and the Vatican warned seafaring companies not to take advantage of dedicated workers.
USATODAY.com
Polls show Trump is losing to Joe Biden. They said the same thing 4 years ago against Hillary ClintonPolls got it wrong when they showed Hillary Clinton defeating Trump in 2016. But pollsters say surveys showing Biden over Trump are more trustworthy.
USATODAY.com
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemicUnited States President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the..
WorldNews
