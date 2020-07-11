Global  
 

Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time during COVID-19 pandemic
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time during COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time during COVID-19 pandemic

The US President had previously sent mixed signals about wearing masks, recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.View on euronews

Coronavirus updates: Daily US death toll rising after falling for months; Vatican warns shipowners; Trump wears a mask,

 The daily U.S. death toll from COVID-19 was rising again and the Vatican warned seafaring companies not to take advantage of dedicated workers.
Polls show Trump is losing to Joe Biden. They said the same thing 4 years ago against Hillary Clinton

 Polls got it wrong when they showed Hillary Clinton defeating Trump in 2016. But pollsters say surveys showing Biden over Trump are more trustworthy.
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

 United States President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the..
