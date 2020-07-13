Comets' Baertschi opts out of joining Canucks for NHL postseason return

Utica Comets forward Sven Baertschi has informed the parent club, Vancouver Canucks, that he will not participate in the NHL's postseason return due to concerns regarding the risk of coronavirus on his family.

To training camp training camp tomorrow for the n-h-l's postseason return - utica comets forward sven baertschi won't be joining the team on the ice.

Baertschi announced yesterday that he has made the decision to opt out of the 2020 postseason due to concerns regarding of risks coronavirus presents on his family.

The left-winger was to be one of nine comets players - three forwards - to be called up to vancouver for the postseason.

He's one of six players around the nhl to have opted out so far.

Players have until tomorrow to inform teams of their decision to opt out - and will not be penalized for doing so.

For the comets this season - baertschi played in 43 games where he had 13 goals and 46 points.

