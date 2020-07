Agrima Joshua gets vile threats from Shubham Mishra 'triggered' over Shivaji jokes | Oneindia News

The internet is supposed to be a democratic place, but often for women social media becomes an extension of the unsafe outdoors that they are generally accustomed to.

In a shocking and sickeningly common occurrence, a woman standup comedian based in Mumbai, Agrima Joshua, was at the receiving end of threats for making a few jokes on followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The man responsible, Shubham Mishra, is now in custody.

This is what happened.

