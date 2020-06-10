NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando.

A day earlier, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he expected Westbrook to be in Florida this week.

@Rachel_Nichols, via Twitter @Rachel_Nichols, via Twitter The NBA season will restart on July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort after being suspended due to the pandemic.

In a statement, Westbrook added that he is "currently feeling well" and will rejoin the Rockets once cleared.

The former NBA MVP ended his post telling people to take coronavirus seriously and to "mask up!" Russell Westbrook, via statement