ABOVE SUSPICION

Official trailer of the movie ABOVE SUSPICION - Plot synopsis: In ABOVE SUSPICION, three-time Emmy Nominee Emilia Clarke plays Susan Smith, a destitute single mother with dreams of escaping her remote Appalachian town.

Susan's prayers seem to be answered when a handsome and married FBI agent (JACK HUSTON) recruits her as his paid informant, offering her a way out.

Soon the two become engaged in an illicit affair, spelling disaster for both.

Based on true events.

Starring Emilia Clarke, Karl Glusman, Jack Huston, Brittany O'Grady, Thora Birch Written by Chris Gerolmo Directed by Phillip Noyce