Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ABOVE SUSPICION
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:22s - Published
ABOVE SUSPICION

ABOVE SUSPICION

Official trailer of the movie ABOVE SUSPICION - Plot synopsis: In ABOVE SUSPICION, three-time Emmy Nominee Emilia Clarke plays Susan Smith, a destitute single mother with dreams of escaping her remote Appalachian town.

Susan's prayers seem to be answered when a handsome and married FBI agent (JACK HUSTON) recruits her as his paid informant, offering her a way out.

Soon the two become engaged in an illicit affair, spelling disaster for both.

Based on true events.

Starring Emilia Clarke, Karl Glusman, Jack Huston, Brittany O'Grady, Thora Birch Written by Chris Gerolmo Directed by Phillip Noyce

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder

A man has been arrested in south Armagh on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Essex Chronicle


Emilia Clarke's Movie 'Above Suspicion' Gets New Trailer Ahead of VOD Release!

Emilia Clarke is starring in the upcoming movie Above Suspicion and a new trailer was released! The...
Just Jared - Published

President Of Kosovo To Be Interviewed In The Hague On War Crimes Indictment

President Of Kosovo To Be Interviewed In The Hague On War Crimes Indictment Kosovar President Hashim Thaci is set to be​ interviewed in The Hague on July 13 by international...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

L0stinyourlove

♥️ RT @Variety: ‘Above Suspicion’: Film Review https://t.co/EsWfVc7bHd 8 minutes ago

Stickleback_Pro

Brendan O'Neill (Filmmaker) RT @THR: Phillip Noyce adapts Joe Sharkey's true-crime book about an FBI agent (Jack Huston) who has an affair with his informant (Emilia C… 18 minutes ago

flixmaven

Flixmaven ‘Above Suspicion’: Film Review https://t.co/k50VdrXysN https://t.co/ygAl6NPpIw 25 minutes ago

marcelitharubyo

MARCELA RUBIO RT @exoticlarke: “What Above Suspicion lacks in flashy direction, it makes up for in strong performances and gripping true-life material to… 34 minutes ago

THRmovies

THR Movies 'Above Suspicion': Film Review https://t.co/hwqFBvhEbn 38 minutes ago

ProfHKatz

Heather Katz Online in case things lockdown again? (I’m at a pretty rural institution, so who knows?) All of the above? Which I… https://t.co/2mtxpT81Xm 39 minutes ago

ortizmocristina

cristina 🔥🐉 RT @Variety_Film: ‘Above Suspicion’: Film Review https://t.co/i5SMhMaVi1 https://t.co/BDsHQceM71 46 minutes ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter Phillip Noyce adapts Joe Sharkey's true-crime book about an FBI agent (Jack Huston) who has an affair with his info… https://t.co/j11lCRSwUK 56 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

CLEOPATRA IN SPACE Season 1 - Clip - Spy suspicion [Video]

CLEOPATRA IN SPACE Season 1 - Clip - Spy suspicion

CLEOPATRA IN SPACE Season 1 - Clip - Spy suspicion - Although Cleo is determined to prove that Callie is Octavian’s spy, a mutual respect emerges between the two after Cleo saves Callie. Will Cleo be..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:07Published
Olivia Jansen's father, woman booked into jail [Video]

Olivia Jansen's father, woman booked into jail

Wyandotte County jail records show Howard Jansen III was booked Friday night on suspicion of first-degree murder and abuse of a child. Formal charges have not been filed. Early Saturday morning,..

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:34Published
Teenager comes out to her mom through TikTok dance trend: 'It took a lot of courage' [Video]

Teenager comes out to her mom through TikTok dance trend: 'It took a lot of courage'

A teenager is going viral after sharing the creative way she chose to come out as bisexual to her mom.The young woman, who goes by the username tesslaanselme on TikTok, posted the clip with the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published